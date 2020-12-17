Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Maria Hochgesang
@mariador
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 17, 2020
Apple, iPhone 6s Plus
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
ornament
Christmas Tree Images
Brown Backgrounds
abies
fir
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
pine
Backgrounds
Related collections
London
112 photos
· Curated by manu schwendener
london
united kingdom
building
Portraits
84 photos
· Curated by eberhard 🖐 grossgasteiger
portrait
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
Macros
275 photos
· Curated by Laura Ockel
macro
plant
flora