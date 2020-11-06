Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
BP Miller
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Current Events
Share
Info
Published
on
November 7, 2020
Canon EOS 5D Mark II
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
current events
vote
election
election 2020
trump v biden
election day 2020
text
alphabet
poster
advertisement
symbol
number
label
Backgrounds
Related collections
PAD
173 photos
· Curated by Andy Ogden
pad
human
America Images & Photos
Politics
67 photos
· Curated by T. L.
politic
current event
usa
USA
670 photos
· Curated by Bee Felten-Leidel
usa
united state
outdoor