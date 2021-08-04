Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Mike Dudin
@mikedudin
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
August 4, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Frosty morning in botanical garden in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan
Related tags
frost
pine
kyrgyzstan
aerial
Winter Images & Pictures
Sun Images & Pictures
Mountain Images & Pictures
bishkek
drone
Nature Images
outdoors
ice
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
vegetation
HD Scenery Wallpapers
panoramic
Landscape Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
HD City Wallpapers
Public domain images
Related collections
Feet from above
259 photos
· Curated by Mahdi Shakhesi
feet
shoe
leg
conceptual
66 photos
· Curated by Oliver Korb
conceptual
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Happy Birthday
58 photos
· Curated by Stock Photos
Happy Birthday Images
Cake Images
Food Images & Pictures