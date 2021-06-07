Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Chase Yi
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 8, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Taco joint in Los Angeles, CA. Shot on Minolta SRT 101.
Related tags
restaurant
mexican
film photography
35mm film
street photography
restaurant kitchen
mexican food
outdoor dining
cinestill 800t
cinestill
lowlightphotography
outdoors
cinestill 800
neon lights
los angeles
35mm
chair
furniture
food court
Food Images & Pictures
Free stock photos
Related collections
Office
55 photos
· Curated by Christine Connors
office
desk
work
That was Brutal
50 photos
· Curated by Harry Knight
concrete
building
architecture
Gradient Nation
1,632 photos
· Curated by Rowan Heuvel
Gradient Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers