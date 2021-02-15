Go to Paolo D'Andrea's profile
@pawelmc
Download free
purple lotus flower in bloom during daytime
purple lotus flower in bloom during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Parma, PR, Italia
Published agoFree to use under the Unsplash License

Pink water lily in a Parma garden, Italy

Related collections

Flowers
1,455 photos · Curated by Vi Vi
Flower Images
plant
blossom
PINK
611 photos · Curated by Nancy Bentley
HD Pink Wallpapers
Flower Images
Rose Images
Water Lily/Lotus
577 photos · Curated by Nancy Bentley
lotu
lily
Flower Images
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking