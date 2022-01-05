Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
烧不酥在上海 老的
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 6, 2022
Leica, MA
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
反观当下:身无一物，有什么放不下?在快节奏的大环境下,享受着“古典”式的慢生活,或许才是万有真源.
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
film
看不透的城市
People Images & Pictures
human
indoors
interior design
building
architecture
church
lighting
aisle
lamp
chandelier
altar
room
hall
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Ode to Simplicity
4,030 photos · Curated by Rowan Heuvel
HD White Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Website Backgrounds
Urban / Geometry
882 photos · Curated by Vitaliy Grin
geometry
urban
building
Her
693 photos · Curated by Heather Dou
her
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures