focused photo of a silver tabby cat
Fuerteventura, Spain

Traveling always brings me some great animal experiences. Especially in Spain where you can still find many stray animals or in America where you have wilderness and find Aligators in Florida or Louisiana or racoons in the trash cans somewhere around :D This little kitty joined me with a wonderful meal in Fuerteventura. Having a great view on the sea she came along to share the smell of my grilled fish and some love. :) I rather took her in my memories than the dish plate and still see it was a smart decision

