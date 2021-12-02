Go to Marcel Strauß's profile
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –

Featured in

Textures & Patterns
Stuttgart, Deutschland
Published on SONY, ILCE-7RM3
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Glanzlichter Stuttgart at the Schlossplatz Stuttgart.

Related collections

COLOR
226 photos · Curated by bing bing
HD Color Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds
outdoor
Bokeh
678 photos · Curated by Christina L.
bokeh
Light Backgrounds
lighting
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking