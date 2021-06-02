Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Marvin Rozendal
@muffinrozendal
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lake Tekapo, Nieuw-Zeeland
Published on
June 2, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
lake tekapo
nieuw-zeeland
Nature Images
HD Water Wallpapers
Mountain Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
HD Sky Wallpapers
Travel Images
lake
clear sky
windy road
south island
Mountain Images & Pictures
Winter Images & Pictures
tekapo
new zealand
panoramic
Landscape Images & Pictures
outdoors
HD Scenery Wallpapers
Backgrounds
Related collections
Light Interiors
385 photos
· Curated by Laurel Harrison
interior
home
HD Grey Wallpapers
Italian summer
27 photos
· Curated by Valentina Locatelli
Summer Images & Pictures
plant
Food Images & Pictures
bright & foodie
208 photos
· Curated by princess
Food Images & Pictures
drink
plant