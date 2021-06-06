Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
david Griffiths
@itscakefortea
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Cheshire, UK
Published
3 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
cheshire
uk
Bee Pictures & Images
insect
honey bee
insects macro
Flower Backgrounds
invertebrate
Animals Images & Pictures
apidae
bumblebee
human
People Images & Pictures
plant
blossom
Flower Images
petal
Backgrounds
Related collections
Collection #167: Lonely Whale
9 photos
· Curated by Lonely Whale
straw
sea
HD Grey Wallpapers
Perfectly Feminine
168 photos
· Curated by Rahul Dogra
feminine
Flower Images
blossom
Abstract
102 photos
· Curated by Marsha Wilde
HD Abstract Wallpapers
building
architecture