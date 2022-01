It is so crazy to see how busy the whole farm life actually is. The people who live and work there, wake up super early every day, feed all of the animals, clean up after them, then they plant/ harvest, package it all, maintain the whole farm, run their holiday cottage, make cider, butcher all of the animals, then sell all of the meat to their locals, whether that's just normal customers or restaurants and on and on and on. Crazy busy lifestyle.