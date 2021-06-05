Unsplash Home
Gary Yost
@gyostimages
Lollipop Rock at White Pockets in the Vermilion Cliffs, Arizona
Related tags
Landscape Images & Pictures
desertscape
rock formation
geology
desert rocks
sandstone
red rock
reflection
water reflection
Desert Images
barren
colorful rocks
layered rock
rock layers
Nature Images
outdoors
HD Scenery Wallpapers
panoramic
Mountain Images & Pictures
wilderness
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Buildings and Towns
105 photos
· Curated by Jules Fouchy
town
building
Cloud Pictures & Images
Humanity
245 photos
· Curated by Jimmy Xander
humanity
People Images & Pictures
human
Roads, Paths and tunnels
103 photos
· Curated by Leonie Rixon
path
road
