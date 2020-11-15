Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Pascal Meier
Available for hire
Download free
Zürich, Schweiz
Published on
November 15, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Share
Info
Related collections
Urban
81 photos
· Curated by Antonino Visalli
urban
building
architecture
Inspiration
125 photos
· Curated by Feisdra
inspiration
Light Backgrounds
HD Art Wallpapers
Spirals
4 photos
· Curated by Robert Seager
spiral
HD White Wallpapers
architecture
Related tags
handrail
banister
staircase
zürich
schweiz
HD Windows Wallpapers
spiral
architecture
building
skylight
HD Grey Wallpapers
Free pictures