Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Travis
@thurstontl
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Wiesbaden, Germany
Published
on
June 13, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Purple Radiance
Related tags
wiesbaden
germany
radiance
radiant flower
lush green
flower bokeh
Flower Images
blooming
purple flowers
plant
blossom
Flower Images
geranium
pollen
anther
petal
photo
photography
Free stock photos
Related collections
Reflective
531 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
reflective
reflection
outdoor
Unsplash Top 25: Editor’s Choice Photos of 2018 | Q1
18 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
HD City Wallpapers
People Smiling, Laughing, Happy
215 photos
· Curated by Bob Applegate
laughing
Happy Images & Pictures
smiling