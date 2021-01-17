Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Samuel Heuberger Reichert
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 17, 2021
Canon, EOS R
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Sheep baby with its mom in beautiful landscape
Related tags
Nature Images
sheep
farm
Animals Images & Pictures
Landscape Images & Pictures
Mountain Images & Pictures
field
outdoors
grassland
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
countryside
rural
pasture
ranch
meadow
grazing
Brown Backgrounds
canine
pet
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Girls Just Want To Have Fun
297 photos
· Curated by Isaiah Nathanael
Girls Photos & Images
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Night Sky
119 photos
· Curated by Joshua Earle
HD Night Sky Wallpapers
Star Images
HQ Background Images
Collection #93: Ben Blumenfeld
9 photos
· Curated by Ben Blumenfeld
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant