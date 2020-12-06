Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Yoko Saito
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Published on
December 7, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Brown Backgrounds
plant
blossom
Flower Images
dandelion
daisy
daisies
asteraceae
Free images
Related collections
Women Rise
116 photos
· Curated by Jillian Ontiveros
Women Images & Pictures
human
Girls Photos & Images
floral
96 photos
· Curated by Sien Lauwers
HD Floral Wallpapers
Flower Images
plant
Easter/Spring
31 photos
· Curated by Bea Manimtim
Easter Images
Spring Images & Pictures
plant