Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Agnieszka Kowalczyk
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Säntis, Schwende District, Switzerland
Published
on
September 10, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
säntis
schwende district
switzerland
Nature Images
outdoors
mountain range
Mountain Images & Pictures
peak
HD Snow Wallpapers
ice
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Devices
38 photos
· Curated by ThemeMountain
device
Apple Images & Photos
technology
Cosmetic
348 photos
· Curated by Jennifer Carlsson
cosmetic
beauty
Makeup Backgrounds
Inspiration
152 photos
· Curated by Marijn Jonkhart
inspiration
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images