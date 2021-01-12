Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Bhupinder Singh
@turbanboy
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
January 12, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
Flower Images
blossom
geranium
petal
Leaf Backgrounds
Public domain images
Related collections
Garden
40 photos
· Curated by Jimmy Vanzino
garden
Flower Images
plant
Horses
24 photos
· Curated by P J
Horse Images
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
Fashion
77 photos
· Curated by Tran Mau Tri Tam
fashion
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures