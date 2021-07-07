Go to Tim Mossholder's profile
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
First Presbyterian Church, South C Street, Virginia City, NV, USA
Published agoFree to use under the Unsplash License

Stained glass dove window

Related collections

popop
23 photos · Curated by jang jiyun
popop
stained glass
HD Art Wallpapers
Colours
678 photos · Curated by Tim Mossholder
colour
HD Color Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Faithful
695 photos · Curated by Tim Mossholder
faithful
church
hand
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking