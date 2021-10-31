Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Felice Wölke
@felicewoelke
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 31, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D90
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Gingko tree on a sunny autumn day
Related tags
Leaf Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
gingko
HD Autumn Wallpapers
Sun Images & Pictures
Nature Images
HD Forest Wallpapers
sunny
warm
autumnvibes
makro
bokeh
plant
photography
photo
Flower Images
blossom
Free pictures
Related collections
Water
147 photos
· Curated by Joshua Earle
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoor
sea
Collection #55: Ali Inay
7 photos
· Curated by Ali Inay
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Nature
48 photos
· Curated by David Koubi
Nature Images
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images