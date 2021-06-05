Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Rishu Bhosale
@rishu_bhosale
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, India
Published on
June 5, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
rishikesh
uttarakhand
india
animal love
wild
wild animals
wildlife
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
Monkey Images
outdoors
Cat Images & Pictures
pet
rat
rodent
Nature Images
Free images
Related collections
Melanated Men
5,316 photos
· Curated by Terry Carter Jr.
man
male
People Images & Pictures
Beasties
121 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
beasty
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
Square Orientation
97 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
man