The first time I was lucky to travel to Tbilisi was in autumn 2017, way before low-cost flights started serving Georgia. I was freaking out before the trip as it was the first time I set to explore the unknown land that not many have heard or known about. But the curiosity and excitement have taken over and after seeing some Tbilisi pictures online I was more than ready to explore Georgia, a small country at the foot of Caucasus mountains.