Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Rojan Manandhar
@rojanmananadhar
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kathmandu, Nepal
Published
on
May 3, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Small Stupa
Related tags
nepal
kathmandu
temple
artitech
buddha statue
building
architecture
worship
shrine
Cake Images
dessert
Food Images & Pictures
wedding cake
fire hydrant
hydrant
HD Art Wallpapers
Free images
Related collections
Diverse Perspectives
206 photos
· Curated by Samantha Sophia
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
HD Black Wallpapers
Ocean Bliss
44 photos
· Curated by Danielle MacInnes
outdoor
sea
HD Blue Wallpapers
Arcade
804 photos
· Curated by Leo Ara
arcade
People Images & Pictures
portrait