Go to josue rosales's profile
Available for hire
Download free
yellow and white concrete building
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Canon, EOS 50D
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

dome
el salvador
catholic church
church building
religious holiday
building
architecture
spire
steeple
tower
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
sunlight
temple
shrine
worship
Light Backgrounds
Backgrounds

Related collections

Spectrums
559 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
spectrum
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking