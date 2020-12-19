Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
josue rosales
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 19, 2020
Canon, EOS 50D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
dome
el salvador
catholic church
church building
religious holiday
building
architecture
spire
steeple
tower
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
sunlight
temple
shrine
worship
Light Backgrounds
Backgrounds
Related collections
Retro Tech
46 photos · Curated by Hello I'm Nik
retro tech
HD Retro Wallpapers
Vintage Backgrounds
Spectrums
559 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
spectrum
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Collection #185: Unsplash
7 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
Flag Images & Pictures
canada
united state