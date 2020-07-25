Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Thiru N
@thiru
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 25, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A child picking up a dead leaf during sunrise
Related tags
Leaf Backgrounds
sunshine
morning
fog
foliage
sunrise
boy
child
plant
People Images & Pictures
human
vegetation
Nature Images
outdoors
produce
Food Images & Pictures
hand
Grass Backgrounds
grain
vegetable
Backgrounds
Related collections
Happy Birthday
58 photos
· Curated by Stock Photos
Happy Birthday Images
Cake Images
Food Images & Pictures
Looking up
43 photos
· Curated by Leonie Rixon
looking up
building
HD Windows Wallpapers
The Minimalists Collection
16 photos
· Curated by The Minimalists
HD Minimalist Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD White Wallpapers