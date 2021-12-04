Go to Stephen Leonardi's profile
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Canon, EOS R5
Free to use under the Unsplash License

california

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

California Pictures
seal
point reyes national seashore
HD Grey Wallpapers
sea life
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
sea lion
seal
HD Wallpapers

Related collections

Climate Action
147 photos · Curated by The Climate Reality Project
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
outdoor
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking