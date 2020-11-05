Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Wouter van der Velde
@wouter_van_der_velde
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 5, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
log
stump
HD Forest Wallpapers
chopped tree
HD Black Wallpapers
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
tree stump
ground
tree trunk
mushroom
agaric
fungus
Backgrounds
Related collections
Collection #44: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
Cloud Pictures & Images
Brown Backgrounds
outdoor
The Civil Rights Movement in Color
20 photos
· Curated by Unseen Histories
right
history
colorized
Collection #49: Paul Jarvis
10 photos
· Curated by p j
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
rock