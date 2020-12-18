Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Anna Stampfli
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 18, 2020
SONY, ILCE-7RM2
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Blue Wallpapers
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
Peacock Images
HD Teal Wallpapers
beak
rug
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Buildings
75 photos · Curated by Emanuel Musa
building
architecture
HD Windows Wallpapers
Fairytale
531 photos · Curated by Shawna Zylenko
fairytale
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Photographers
130 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
photographer
camera
People Images & Pictures