Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Sandro Gonzalez
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Lyon, France
Published on
October 12, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Beautiful leaves carrying fruits
Related collections
IN
186 photos
· Curated by Victoria Okrugova
in
sea
outdoor
Elementos
62 photos
· Curated by Claudia Tannus
elemento
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
BHT green - April
63 photos
· Curated by Brea Youngblood
HD Green Wallpapers
Flower Images
plant
Related tags
plant
veins
Leaf Backgrounds
lyon
france
Fruits Images & Pictures
Food Images & Pictures
grapes
floresta
verde
mundo verde
folhagem
folhas
Nature Images
green texture
leaves
bio
HD Forest Wallpapers
Brown Backgrounds
Free stock photos