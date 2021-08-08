Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 9, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Bali, Indonesia
Related tags
vegetation
Leaf Backgrounds
HD Tropical Wallpapers
colorful
Nature Images
plant
bush
modern art
HD Art Wallpapers
Flower Images
blossom
Tree Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
Food Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
City Love
11 photos
· Curated by Erik Lamb
HD City Wallpapers
building
skyscraper
Urban Exploration
236 photos
· Curated by Alex Holyoake
urban
building
HD City Wallpapers
Undisturbed Pattern Wallpapers
53 photos
· Curated by Anna Kurth
HD Wallpapers
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds