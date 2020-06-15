Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Stefano Intintoli
@stefano_intintoli
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 15, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Yellow tree in Prato dell Valle after #lockdown2020
Related tags
Grass Backgrounds
plant
People Images & Pictures
human
Tree Images & Pictures
park
outdoors
lawn
transportation
vehicle
Car Images & Pictures
automobile
monument
vegetation
campus
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Here Comes The Rain
50 photos
· Curated by Angie Muldowney
rain
raindrop
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #68: Photoshop Team
8 photos
· Curated by Photoshop Team
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
road
Collection #164: Brevitē
7 photos
· Curated by Brevitē
Travel Images
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers