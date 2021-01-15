Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Kentaro Toma
@thirdcultureken
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 16, 2021
X-E3
Free to use under the Unsplash License
a new year's shimenawa (enclosing rope) at a shrine
Related tags
Paper Backgrounds
clothing
hat
apparel
Animals Images & Pictures
invertebrate
HD Art Wallpapers
origami
plant
insect
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Workspace
93 photos
· Curated by Vicky Potts
workspace
desk
work
Collection #88: MOO
9 photos
· Curated by MOO
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
in your mind
350 photos
· Curated by Elke Karin Lugert
HD Grey Wallpapers
transportation
HD City Wallpapers