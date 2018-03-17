Go to Seth Reese's profile
band playing instruments on stage
Published on iPhone 6s Plus
When I was sixteen, I lost my father suddenly and heard this song for the first time soon after. Jon Foreman’s lyrics have been a foundation for me in that struggle ever since. I’ll be reunited with my father soon - I’ll hold onto that hope. On that final day I die / I want to hold my head up high / I want to tell You that I tried / To live it like a song / And when I reach the other side / I want to look You in the eye / And know that I’ve arrived / In a world where I belong.

