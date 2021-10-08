Go to Ross Stone's profile
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Mammoth Lakes, CA, USA
Published on Canon, EOS 80D
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Autumn colors in the Eastern Sierra by Ross Stone.

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

mammoth lakes
ca
usa
HD Water Wallpapers
Nature Images
Tree Images & Pictures
pond
HD Forest Wallpapers
autumn nature
colorful
beauty
Beautiful Pictures & Images
beautiful landscape
beautiful nature
beautiful trees
refelction
mirror reflection
bishop
june lake
june lake loop
Free stock photos

Related collections

Merry
152 photos · Curated by Shawna Zylenko
merry
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Christmas Images
Church Culture
501 photos · Curated by Pro Church Media
church
hand
People Images & Pictures
NHS 73
29 photos · Curated by Hello I'm Nik
nh
text
uk
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking