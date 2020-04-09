Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Wolfgang Hasselmann
@wolfgang_hasselmann
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
April 9, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
waterfowl
outdoors
HD Water Wallpapers
duck
beak
land
Nature Images
Backgrounds
Related collections
books, libraries, paper
203 photos
· Curated by manu schwendener
Paper Backgrounds
library
Book Images & Photos
Bright & Bold
163 photos
· Curated by Stacey Corrin
bright
HD Color Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Road Trip & Outdoor
157 photos
· Curated by Samuel Chong
trip
road
outdoor