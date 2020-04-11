Go to Talha Nair's profile
@talhanair
Download free
brown and white concrete building near green trees under cloudy sky during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Kızılcahamam, Ankara, Türkiye
Published on samsung, SM-C7000
Free to use under the Unsplash License

#cami#müslim#turkey#nature#tree#mosque#talhanair

Related collections

Minimalism
93 photos · Curated by Alex Holyoake
minimalism
building
HD Windows Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking