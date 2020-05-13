Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Masarath Alkhaili
@masarathalkhaili
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 14, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
vase
potted plant
pottery
jar
Leaf Backgrounds
bush
vegetation
HD Wood Wallpapers
HD Green Wallpapers
planter
Tree Images & Pictures
herbs
hardwood
bonsai
pot
Free pictures
Related collections
Books
614 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
Book Images & Photos
reading
Bible Images
See Not My Eyes
1,230 photos
· Curated by Olivia Smith
People Images & Pictures
human
Girls Photos & Images
Wine & Vineyards
31 photos
· Curated by Karsten Würth
wine
vineyard
canada