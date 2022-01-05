Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sara
@eretree
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Ossiacher See, Austria
Published
28d
ago
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
ossiacher see
austria
Nature Images
lake
Mountain Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
clothing
apparel
People Images & Pictures
human
outdoors
coat
cloak
fashion
photography
photo
overcoat
HD Scenery Wallpapers
Backgrounds
Related collections
Books
612 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
Book Images & Photos
reading
Bible Images
Journey
88 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
journey
road
outdoor
Collection #154: Andre Benz
9 photos
· Curated by Andre Benz
HD Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
HQ Background Images