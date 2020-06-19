Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
David Baker
@dave301
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 19, 2020
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Looking for beauty in an old, institutional swimming pool.
Related tags
pool
underwater
HD Water Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human
outdoors
Nature Images
swimming pool
sea
HD Ocean Wallpapers
Free images
Related collections
Swimming
21 photos
· Curated by Timon Elges
swimming
pool
Sports Images
VETS pain points
25 photos
· Curated by Ali Breen
pool
Sports Images
outdoor
Pool
47 photos
· Curated by Klau Costa
pool
Sports Images
swimming pool