Oil painting on 14 x10 canvas board. Ambleside is where I spent most of my holidays with my parents during the late 1960s into the 1980s. This small road I know very well and have walked hundreds of times. We felt that Ambleside and Ullswater were our second home. Very special memories shared with millions of others who visit the lakes every year. But recently and to our delight, we found out my fathers family comes from Martindale and my husbands family from Grassmere and Ambleside. Who would ever have guessed?

