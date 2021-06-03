Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
@huanshi
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
វត្តពោធិសត្ថារាម - Chùa Sóc Dồ, Phường 7, Sóc Trăng, Soc Trang, Vietnam
Published on
June 4, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
vietnam
វត្តពោធិសត្ថារាម - chùa sóc dồ
phường 7
sóc trăng
soc trang
Buddha Images
street photography
pagoda
film photography
#fujifilm
huanshi
worship
architecture
building
temple
HD Art Wallpapers
shrine
People Images & Pictures
human
Free images
Related collections
Tilted
69 photos
· Curated by Viktor Forgacs
tilted
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
Reflection
70 photos
· Curated by Hitsch Meyer
reflection
lake
outdoor
OFFICE
79 photos
· Curated by Isabelle Nicolin
office
Website Backgrounds
blog