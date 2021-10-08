Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Roberto Rendon
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kintamani, Kabupaten Bangli, Bali, Indonesia
Published
on
October 8, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7SM3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
bali
kintamani
kabupaten bangli
indonesia
drink
iced tea
lemon tea
batur mountain view
tea
beverage
People Images & Pictures
human
glass
pottery
Creative Commons images
Related collections
People
200 photos · Curated by Leonie Rixon
People Images & Pictures
human
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #29: Crew
10 photos · Curated by Crew
Cloud Pictures & Images
boat
sea
Inspiration
152 photos · Curated by Marijn Jonkhart
inspiration
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images