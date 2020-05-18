Go to Esther DG's profile
@estherdgr
Download free
green leaf with water droplets
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

misted calathea

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

HD Green Wallpapers
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
veins
Free pictures

Related collections

Leaf
287 photos · Curated by Akira
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
HD Wallpapers
LEAF
226 photos · Curated by fabio accroglianò
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
Botanicals
38 photos · Curated by Myriah Reed
botanical
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking