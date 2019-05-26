Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Mahdi Shakhesi
@mahdishakhesi
Download free
Saint Stepanos Monastery, Jolfa, Iran
Published on
May 26, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Share
Info
Related collections
D&D Settings
555 photos
· Curated by Lucretia Bell
building
House Images
architecture
I'll Take You There
224 photos
· Curated by Evelyn Semenyuk
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
rock
first
178 photos
· Curated by niki nikzad
first
iran
building
Related tags
architecture
building
housing
monastery
slope
Nature Images
outdoors
HD Scenery Wallpapers
saint stepanos monastery
jolfa
iran
Landscape Images & Pictures
aerial view
wilderness
bunker
slate
soil
Religion Images
church
archaeology
Creative Commons images