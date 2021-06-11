Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Tobias Rademacher
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Cologne, Deutschland
Published
on
June 11, 2021
Canon, EOS R
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Catched that powerful thunderstorm over the cologne cathedral
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
cologne
deutschland
Thunderstorm Pictures
lightning
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
panorama
pano
Light Backgrounds
Cloud Pictures & Images
Nature Images
building
outdoors
architecture
storm
arched
arch
bridge
HD Sky Wallpapers
Free stock photos
Related collections
Underwater
256 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
underwater
sea
swimming
Retro Pop
298 photos
· Curated by Jennifer Carlsson
pop
HD Color Wallpapers
Food Images & Pictures
Portraits
83 photos
· Curated by eberhard 🖐 grossgasteiger
portrait
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures