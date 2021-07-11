Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Amon Hale Jr.
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 11, 2021
Canon EOS Rebel T7
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
architecture
tower
building
steeple
spire
clock tower
bell tower
Free pictures
Related collections
Human for scale.
120 photos
· Curated by Tyler Lastovich
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
Oh Baby!
31 photos
· Curated by Samia Liamani
Baby Images & Photos
HD Kids Wallpapers
human
Wet
738 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
wet
outdoor
sea