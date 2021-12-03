Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
marek kizer
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 4, 2021
SONY, ILCE-6300
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
architecture
building
altar
church
HD Grey Wallpapers
apse
cathedral
indoors
Free images
Related collections
PIZZA
143 photos · Curated by Gaishka Conrad
Pizza Images
Food Images & Pictures
Brown Backgrounds
Trees, Mountains, Changing Leaves, Forest, Nature, Pine
308 photos · Curated by Sarah W
leafe
pine
HD Forest Wallpapers
Off the Grid
224 photos · Curated by Sean MacNaughton
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Desert Images