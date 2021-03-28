Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Melanie Sherman
@melanieclark
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Ridgefield National Wildlife Refuge
Published
on
March 28, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Female Red-winged Blackbird gathering cattail fluff for nest
Related tags
ridgefield national wildlife refuge
HD Grey Wallpapers
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
beak
blackbird
agelaius
finch
outdoors
Nature Images
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
Backgrounds
Related collections
Cats
952 photos
· Curated by Dorota Dylka
Cat Images & Pictures
Animals Images & Pictures
pet
Into The Wilderness
153 photos
· Curated by Erik Ringsmuth
united state
Mountain Images & Pictures
Tree Images & Pictures
LEAF MOTIF
584 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
leafe