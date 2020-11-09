Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Mehmet Turgut Kirkgoz
@tkirkgoz
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Seyrantepe, Liv Hospital Gaziantep, Şehitkamil/Gaziantep, Türkiye
Published
on
November 9, 2020
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
seyrantepe
liv hospital gaziantep
şehitkamil/gaziantep
türkiye
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
architecture
clock tower
tower
indoors
interior design
shelf
furniture
living room
room
HD Windows Wallpapers
Free images
Related collections
Pattern & Symmetry
253 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
symmetry
HD Pattern Wallpapers
architecture
Collection #82: Jared Erondu
9 photos
· Curated by Jared Erondu
outdoor
Star Images
HD Wallpapers
Creativity
44 photos
· Curated by Maia Bissette
creativity
HD Art Wallpapers
hand