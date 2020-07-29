Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Dino Johannes
@dinoj
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kenroku-en, 1 Kenrokumachi, Kanazawa, Ishikawa, Japan
Published
on
July 29, 2020
Apple, iPhone SE
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
kenroku-en
1 kenrokumachi
kanazawa
ishikawa
japan
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoors
Nature Images
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
vegetation
lake
pond
land
Landscape Images & Pictures
fir
abies
conifer
garden
Public domain images
Related collections
Interesante
7,284 photos
· Curated by Santiago Narvaez
interesante
Animals Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Japan
108 photos
· Curated by Fabrizio Lobba
japan
outdoor
building
Giappone
278 photos
· Curated by Santiago Narvaez
giappone
japan
building